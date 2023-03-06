A messy Monday ahead as slushy snow showers linger; watching for more snow late in the week

Weather Alert

...CONTINUED IMPACTS FROM WHAT FELL OVERNIGHT, IN COMBINATION WITH AREAS OF DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING, WILL RESULT IN SLICK ROADS AND SLOW TRAVEL THIS MORNING... .One final round of potential accumulations are currently in South Dakota moving towards western Minnesota. Outside of this band, areas of drizzle and light snow are possible this morning, with roadways likely slick from what fell overnight. Any snow left on roadways will turn to slush as we warm above freezing by the mid morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&