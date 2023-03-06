A messy Monday ahead as slushy snow showers linger; watching for more snow late in the week

The latest area of low pressure has brought a slushy couple of inches to the Chippewa Valley, making travel a little messy, and we'll continue to see some messy weather to kick off the work week.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 11 AM for Pierce and Pepin counties, and 3 PM for everyone else. The advisory has been dropped for Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties.
For today, we'll continue to see periodic chances of snow showers and with highs forecasted to top out in the mid to upper 30s, rain could mix in with the snow at times and the snow that does fall will be slushy. Additional snowfall of a trace to 2" is expected.
