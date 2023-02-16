A more seasonable end to the week before warming up for the weekend

The latest storm system has cleared the Chippewa Valley and in its wake, we'll see cooler but more seasonable temperatures to end the week.
We'll have the cloud cover linger around today as another storm system tracks to the southeast. A few light snow showers are possible southeast of a Marshfield to Alma line, but those chances are rather minimal. Highs top out in the low to mid 20s, which is a few degrees below average. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 5-15 mph, making it feel more like the upper single digits to mid-teens.
It'll be rather cold for tonight, but the weekend overall is looking not too shabby.