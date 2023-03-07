A nice day ahead, but eyes remain on snow potential to end the week

We are in for a nicer day today after a messy Monday, where we dealt with rain and slushy snow showers. Most areas saw 1-4" of snowfall with the higher totals north of the Chippewa Valley, where places like Spooner and Hayward saw 5-9".
No snow in the forecast for our Tuesday though, as we'll see a partly cloudy sky and a light east to northeast wind with highs in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s.
We remain quiet Wednesday, but the focus then turns to the end of the week.