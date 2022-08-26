A perfect day today before much needed rain puts a damper our weekend

With a couple of rain chances this week, we are finally left with a picture perfect day today with sunny skies and low humidity. Temps will climb to be near 80 and tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with temps dropping into the low 60s.
Unfortunately, the picture perfect day will be cut short with rain chances starting tomorrow morning. These storms are once again scattered in nature with some areas seeing very little rain to others, receiving lots. Storms could last throughout the day, though the highest chances are in the morning and evening, with the afternoon seeing a small break in rainy weather.
Saturday's storms could potentially last into Sunday, with the last day of the week having rain chances all day. This is due to increasing humidity as well as the storms being scattered. Humidity at the end of the week... READ MORE