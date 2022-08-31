A perfect ending to the last summer month before our first day of Meteorological Fall

Today marks the last day of August, which is our last full month of summer. Thankfully, we end the last day on a very positive note, with plenty of sunshine and temps in the low 80s. Humidity is also low, allowing us to cool to the upper 50s tonight with calm winds.
The first day of Meteorological Fall as well as school starts tomorrow, on September first. This marks the shift to fall, where we will see the leaves and temps change. If you are not one for fall, don't worry, as the fall equinox isn't officially until September 22nd, which for the majority of us is the actual first day of fall.
Going into September and temps decreasing, it will be very difficult to see any sort of 90s for our temps. Looking back on August... READ MORE