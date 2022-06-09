 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A perfect weather day Thursday before rain starts to spoil parts of the weekend

  • 0

What a beauty of a forecast we have lined up for you on this June Thursday. Temperatures are going to be perfect but a little breeze will keep things comfortable.

That sunshine will be warm with high temps near 80, but likely falling just short. Northwest winds at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will bring a mild breeze through. There will be minimal clouds.

Overnight, lows fall into the 50s. It will be a great night for open windows!

Friday we'll see another chance at isolated showers...READ MORE.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags