A perfect weather day Thursday before rain starts to spoil parts of the weekend

What a beauty of a forecast we have lined up for you on this June Thursday. Temperatures are going to be perfect but a little breeze will keep things comfortable.
That sunshine will be warm with high temps near 80, but likely falling just short. Northwest winds at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will bring a mild breeze through. There will be minimal clouds.
Overnight, lows fall into the 50s. It will be a great night for open windows!
Friday we'll see another chance at isolated showers...READ MORE.