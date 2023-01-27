A period of chilly weather for the weekend after a quick burst of snow this morning

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Our next chance of snow arrives this morning, though will move quickly. Along with the snow, you can expect some strong winds that will blow the snow as well as reduce visibility. Road conditions are then not going to be great through the morning. After today, our next main concern is going to be some pretty cold weather this weekend and beyond.
An Alberta Clipper sits to our northwest. This is what is moving through our area this morning, bringing us snow chances. Due to the nature of Alberta Clippers, these systems are usually fast moving, and not dropping significant amounts.
The morning has already started the snow, but by 8 am, we will see a small increase in intensity. This is when we pick up most of our snow.
By the afternoon, the system will have...