A pleasant day today; chances for t-storms return Wednesday and some could be strong to severe

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
It was a cool and mostly cloudy day to kick off the new week, but for a lot of people, it was certainly nice to turn the A/C's off and open up the windows.
We'll have another nice day ahead of us for your Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a light westerly wind and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Dew points will remain in the 50s.
Chances for showers and t-storms return heading into Wednesday, and strong to severe t-storms could be possible.