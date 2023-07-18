 Skip to main content
A pleasant day today; chances for t-storms return Wednesday and some could be strong to severe

  • Updated
High Temps Today.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

It was a cool and mostly cloudy day to kick off the new week, but for a lot of people, it was certainly nice to turn the A/C's off and open up the windows. 

We'll have another nice day ahead of us for your Tuesday. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a light westerly wind and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Dew points will remain in the 50s. 

Chances for showers and t-storms return heading into Wednesday, and strong to severe t-storms could be possible. CLICK HERE for the latest details on that!

