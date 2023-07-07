A pleasant weekend ahead aside from an isolated rain chance Friday night, Saturday

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The weather on Thursday felt more like late May - early June rather than early July as temperatures only reached the low to mid 70s. Dew points were down in the 40s so it felt rather refreshing out there. We'll continue to see the pleasant weather through the weekend with slightly warmer temperatures.
Your Friday forecast will feature sunny skies to begin the day but skies become mostly cloudy to cloudy heading into the afternoon hours. Winds will be light out of the southwest with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Dew points remain low as well, in the 40s to lower 50s.