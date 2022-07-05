A potential break in humidity is in sight as sweaty weather continues

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The Chippewa Valley reached the upper 80s today and felt like the lower 90s during the heat of the afternoon. Dewpoints were in the upper 60s to low 70s, which ranges from feeling very humid to excessively humid.
While tomorrow will still have uncomfortable humidity, it won't be as intense with dew points in the low to mid 60s, still feeling quite humid. There will also be slight chances of scattered thunderstorms as a system passes by mostly south of highway 10. Widespread rain and storms will be closer to or south of La Crosse, but a few showers or storms could make it into the Chippewa Valley from time to time.
The humidity will pick back up Thursday, rising into the very humid to excessive range through... READ MORE.