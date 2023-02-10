A potential warmer than average February, as temps continue to stay in the 40s this weekend into next

Today was a slight cool-down to our close to or at 40° days, though it was still near our usual average temperatures for this time of the season. Heading into the weekend and beyond, we look to actually put our foot forward into the middle of February with a slew of warm weather. This will make us way above our average for the month, which is a much different outlook than last year.
The month of February usually is a pretty chilly month, but this year, we are looking to sit almost 5° degrees above our average high into the halfway point of the month.
This is a much different feeling than last year, as we were quite chilly with temperatures both high and low, at below average.
