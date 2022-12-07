A quick round of snow early Wednesday, followed by a messy outlook into the weekend

An active weather pattern is setting up for the valley the next week. The first round of the fun begins early Wednesday morning.
A cold front has sparked a narrow band of snowfall that will move across northern Wisconsin. Portions of western Wisconsin will see some snow by 8 or 9 am Wednesday morning.
Snowfall will continue through the early afternoon. Residents north of Highway 64 will have the best chance for accumulating snow. Road conditions will worsen the further north you go.
Snowfall totals will range...READ MORE.