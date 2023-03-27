A quiet and seasonably cool start to the last full week of March

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The weather to begin the week will be relatively similar to what we saw over the weekend... dry and seasonably cool.
We'll start the day with some sunshine, but skies will become mostly cloudy to cloudy. Winds will be light out of the northwest with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Tuesday will be similar to Monday, starting the day with sunshine but then turning cloudier by the afternoon. Winds will be westerly at 5-15 mph with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
