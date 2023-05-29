 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

A quiet and warm Memorial Day ahead; heat and humidity levels climb after today and rain chances return as well

  • 0
Meteogram Future Temp Trend -- Daybreak.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

We'll start the day with lots of cloud cover but skies should clear heading into the afternoon hours, so the weather won't impact any Memorial Day services taking place. Winds will be southerly at 5-15 mph with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. 

There is an AIR QUALITY ALERT in place from noon untill 11 PM Monday for some mild pollutants in the air that will react with the warm and dry air to create ozone pollution that will lower the air quality into the orange category. 

Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy heading into tonight with a south to southeast wind at 5-10 mph and lows in the 50s to low 60s. 

Check out the rest of the week's forecast by CLICKING HERE. 

Send weather and pet photos here