A quiet and warm Memorial Day ahead; heat and humidity levels climb after today and rain chances return as well

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
We'll start the day with lots of cloud cover but skies should clear heading into the afternoon hours, so the weather won't impact any Memorial Day services taking place. Winds will be southerly at 5-15 mph with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
There is an AIR QUALITY ALERT in place from noon untill 11 PM Monday for some mild pollutants in the air that will react with the warm and dry air to create ozone pollution that will lower the air quality into the orange category.
Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy heading into tonight with a south to southeast wind at 5-10 mph and lows in the 50s to low 60s.