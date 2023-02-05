A round of rain and/or snow arrives late Monday afternoon and continues through the evening

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
While temperatures were chilly once again this morning with lows between 2 and 12 across Western Wisconsin, this is slightly above average. Eau Claire was three degrees warmer than the average low of 6.
This afternoon warmed up to the mid to upper 20s with areas near and south of highway 10 topping out in the low 30s with a few spots near the freezing mark.
Despite air temps staying below freezing, the sunshine warmed the ground and sand on top of snow pack on roads up above freezing to create a decent amount of melting today. Some of that moisture will re-freeze in different spots tonight, so watch out for some slippery spots and side streets' packed snow bumps to be in different spots.
More melting is likely this week with even warmer temperatures on the way. This will create some problems as a round of precipitation will approach... READ MORE