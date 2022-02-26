A seasonable and sunny last weekend of February

Saturday is off to a great start to the weekend for Western Wisconsin. We saw highs in the 30s, sunshine and a southwest breeze. Sunday is shaping up to be a similar day.
Saturday night will have some increasing clouds before settling at a seasonable low. Sunshine will return by the time we wake up on Sunday for a beautiful last weekend of February. Highs will be in the upper 20s on Sunday.
The last day of February and the start of March bring light snow chances and more seasonable temps. After a beautiful Sunday, the Chippewa Valley will get ...READ MORE.