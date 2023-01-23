A shift in temperatures this week along with plenty of chances of snow

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
This week continues our trend in gloomy weather, as the sun has not made its way into our area for the past couple of weeks. Along with cloudy skies, we do have lots of chances of snow this week, but more importantly, our temperatures are going to move into a new direction.
This morning and evening will continue to have freezing fog chances. Fog in some areas might reduce visibility down to a mile or less, but the main concern is it freezing on surfaces. Thus, you may find some slippery stretches out on the road. However, in the afternoon, we will end up seeing a break in the fog.
Along with fog, there are chances of light snow/flurries throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening. Due to the nature of the snow, impacts are going to...