A short window to wash your car and make it feel brand new

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
If you plan on washing your car or going outside to enjoy the weather, that will be on the way soon, but before, some storm chances will continue. With the storms chances today, your car will be dirty from the rain and be hard to keep it clean. By tomorrow afternoon, the sky will clear up which will be perfect to wash your car and make it shiny. However, by Sunday, there are more chances of rain on the way, so your window to make your car squeaky clean is short.
Today, the Chippewa valley was able to climb to the mid 80s with heat indices approaching 90. Dewpoints are still in the upper 60s, lower 70s, which is why it feels hotter outside. Tonight, the temps will still be in the upper 60s.Late evening. Scattered storms will continue into the late evening and early morning tomorrow. By 10 am tomorrow... READ MORE.