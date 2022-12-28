A slim chance at some rain/frozen mix with these warming temps

A nice warm front is working into the upper Midwest. Warmer temps are guaranteed, but some spotty rain/sleet/snow will keep us on our toes the next few days.
Wednesday will be cloudy with some spotty drizzle. Temperatures will surge into the upper 30s by the afternoon and likely hold above freezing overnight, so icy conditions aren't expected in the next 36 hours.
Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph leaving us with wind chills in the 20s. We'll see wind gusts upwards of 30 mph.
Thursday morning, it will still be cloudy. Winds will settle down a bit as the cold front approaches.
That cold front will bring more chances for rain and or snow.