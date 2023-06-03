A small break in humidity before rain chances make their way to the Chippewa Valley early on in the work week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
The weekend continued to bring on the heat as temperatures are continuing to top out at or near 90. For Sunday, we take a little break from the humidity, but it won't be long till it returns, and along with it, rain chances.
While we have been enjoying or not enjoying the heat, we still have been on the uptick of daylight as we aren't too far off from our first day of summer. However, it won't be long until we start losing daylight as well.
Sunday will see humidity down to more comfortable levels. By Monday though... READ MORE