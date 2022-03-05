A soggy Saturday leads to a slippery start for Sunday

Saturday was a very gloomy day over Western Wisconsin. We started off with freezing rain/drizzle before it warmed up and we saw a lot of snow melting.
We could still see moderate rainfall throughout the Chippewa Valley producing about 1/2" to 1 1/2" of total rainfall. Along with rainfall, we could even see a thunderstorm or two in Western Wisconsin, some of which could turn severe to our south.
Temps will climb to the low 40s before dropping off and producing some freezing rain and a wintry mix overnight into early morning Sunday. Some spots northwest of Eau Claire will see ...READ MORE.