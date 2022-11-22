A string of 40s possible through Thanksgiving and beyond

There's little in the way of change for the forecast here the next few days. Heading into Thanksgiving, we'll see quiet weather with good travel conditions.
Tuesday will start mostly cloudy with high temps in the upper 30s. We may break 40 if the clouds stay clear and the thin, weak warm front can move far enough north into Eau Claire.
Cities north will get stuck in the low to mid 30s, due to cloud cover and some flurries in the morning. A few flakes are possible, but minimal to no accumulation is expected.
The clouds will clear by midday...