A sunny but cool Pi Day ahead; watching next storm system by the end of the week

Happy Pi Day everyone! Whether you're celebrating the math version or the food version, the weather will be quiet but cool.
We're starting though this morning with temperatures ranging from as cold as -10 to as warm as 10-15 above. Sunny skies and a light south-southeast wind will push temperatures back to the mid 30s by the afternoon.
It'll be warmer tonight with lows in the 20s as the southerly breeze continues. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy.
