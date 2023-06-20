A toasty last day of Spring but air quality could become a concern once again

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The last day of spring is upon us, but we'll be dealing with toasty temperatures and lower humidity levels compared to the humid conditions we had on Monday.
While we do see the lower humidity levels as dew points fall back into the 50s, the sunshine, heat and low humidity will lead to air quality concerns thanks to the mixing of two types of pollutants mixing down from the air to the ground, in the air leading to ozone pollution. This will lead to the air quality to reach the orange category, so be aware of that. As of Tuesday morning, there are no Air Quality Alerts in place as of now, but that could change and we'll keep you updated.
Outside of that, skies will be sunny for your Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s and a light southeast wind at 5-15 mph. Skies will also be a little hazy as well due to the wildfires ongoing in Canada. We'll have clear skies heading into tonight with light winds and lows in the 50s to low 60s.