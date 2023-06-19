A toasty week ahead of us after some much needed rain Sunday

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
We are seeing some rain showers this morning across parts of the area, but that will move out of the area by about 8 AM. After that, we'll see decreasing cloud cover with skies become mostly sunny by the afternoon. A stray shower or t-storm could pop-up in the afternoon, but it would be very isolated in nature if so. Winds will be south to southeast at 5-15 mph with highs in the 80s to near 90. Dew points will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s, so it'll feel muggy too.
Skies will be clear as we head into tonight with dew points falling back into the low to mid 50s. Winds will be light out of the southeast and east-southeast with lows in the 50s to low 60s.