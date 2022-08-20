A typical summer week ahead

Tonight, looks to be the end of showers that we've been having over the last few days. These chances are slim, as they are pop-up storms, but either way it will be the last chance of storms for a little while.
With temps only hitting the upper 70s today, tomorrow looks to try and break that with highs near 80. Sunday will also break our loss of sunshine, with mostly sunny skies and a bit of humidity. This sounds like a perfect day to enjoy the outdoors and a perfect end to the week.
Next week will continue the trend of beautiful weather with Monday starting us off in the low 80s, more comfortable humidity, and mostly sunny skies. This break of rainy weather, however, will only carry into... READ MORE