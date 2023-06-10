A very nice and sunny day to end the weekend after a batch of rain for most areas across the Chippewa Valley

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Mother nature finally gave us rain! For most areas in the Chippewa Valley, they received pretty significant rain in the afternoon hours of Saturday, as the cold front moved through. For Saturday evening and on, we look to cool down and relax with plenty of sunshine.
Saturday night, the Chippewa Valley will have a few more rain chances. These chances are small, so areas that experience any rain, will only see light to at most, moderate rainfall.
