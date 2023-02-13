A warm but rainy Valentines Day with cooler temperatures to follow

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Hopefully you have been able to enjoy these last few days, because it has been amazing! Temps have held onto the 40s with plenty of sunshine, and that is no different today. However, if you have plans to be outside for Valentines Day, you might want to pack an umbrella.
Today we saw wind speeds between 5-15 mph, and that will be no different tonight into tomorrow. Winds will increase to 10-15 mph with gusts at 20+ mph.
Around 1 pm tomorrow, the Chippewa Valley will start to... READ MORE