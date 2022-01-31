A warm end to January, but mother nature reminds us why February is the second coldest month

The first month of 2022, gone, just like that. Now we move into the second coldest month on average and mother nature has no problem keeping it cold.
The final day of January will be warmer though with high temperatures climbing towards 32 degrees. Winds from the south will gust up to 30 mph as the warm front grows closer.
Overnight, we'll see temperature even climb towards the mid 30s before the cold front knocks us back into the bitter cold.
Winds will gust even higher as the cold front passes... READ MORE.