A warm start to the week, but we could be talking near record territory Wednesday

The weather on our Sunday overall was pretty nice with highs mostly in the 60s. Eau Claire did reach 70 degrees, which is the first time this year and the first time since November 2, 2022. If you enjoyed the warm weather yesterday, you'll like what we have in store for the upcoming week.
For your Monday, you can expect a clear to partly cloudy sky after a mostly cloud to cloudy start to the day. Winds will be out of the west-southwest to southwest at 5-12 mph. Highs top out in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
Tonight's forecast features a partly cloudy sky and a light west to south wind with lows in the 40s though some of the cooler spots could dip into the 30s.