A warm, windy, and rainy forecast for the next couple days

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
High temperatures this afternoon were fairly consistent not just across Western Wisconsin, but the across both Wisconsin and Minnesota, too. Highs were generally in the low to mid 50s near and south of highway 29 and in the mid to upper 40s to the north.
Temperatures are a bit warmer in Iowa as a warm front is moving through that state from southwest to northeast, though it's a bit deceptive with some rain-cooled air near that front.
Scattered showers with some thunder are on radar and will continue to be through the rest of the night. However, rain and thunderstorms will be a bit more widespread north of highway 29 and more isolated to the south, especially tomorrow through Thursday morning.
Temperatures will warm... READ MORE