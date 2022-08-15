A week of seasonable temps and scattered rain chances

The halfway point of the month of August brings cooler than average temperatures and multiple rounds of rain.
The first few days the rain chances are pretty isolated, but we'll see more widespread rain pick up the second half of the week.
Monday will be foggy to start. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued through 9 am for parts of western Wisconsin.
Patchy dense fog will lower visibility to less than 1/4 mile through 9 am. Then, we'll see some sunshine before clouds return in the late afternoon.
High temperatures will climb towards the upper 70s. Dew points will be in the low 60s making it a touch humid.
Isolated rain will...READ MORE.