A wet end to the weekend with more active weather by Tuesday

Sunday started our cool and dry with morning lows in the mid 20s. As more clouds developed we saw highs reach the upper 40s. A line of showers moved through Western Wisconsin, but only gave us light rain and drizzle.
Rain and snow become likely into Sunday night with lows in the low 30s. We will continue to see light to moderate rain before it turns to snow around 10p.m. Sunday. this would cause reduced visibility and some slippery conditions overnight.
Most snow will stick to grassy areas and areas that are higher elevated. Snow and rain fully depart around 10a.m. Monday, but we could see a few