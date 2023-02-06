 Skip to main content
A wintry mix and strong winds this afternoon as temperatures continue to climb

Wind Forecast - 4 Day.png

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe: 

The past couple of days have been quite nice compared to the wind chills that we were feeling for most of last week. For those that have liked this warm-up, we are continuing that trend this week, but we do have more chances of precipitation, and that starts today. 

Our temperatures through the week will stay above average. Even Wednesday has a chance at 40 degrees. While we may not hit it, even staying in the upper 30s, is well above our average of 25 degrees. 

Friday will have a slight cool-down, but the weekend will look to bring us back into the 30s. 

Winds today will be... 

