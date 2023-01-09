Above average temperatures forecast along with more fog followed by mid-week snow/mix chances

It was 46 years ago this morning that Barron County Undersherriff Jerry Johnson saw -60 degrees Fahrenheit on his home's thermometer near Cameron. This is unofficially the coldest temperature ever recorded in the state of Wisconsin.
It's unofficial because it could not be verified by other nearby stations and the airport's official (Rice Lake's old airport location at the time) thermometer had froze and burst shortly after reading -44 degrees. Click HERE for additional details on that infamous day near Cameron, WI.
This morning wasn't that cold, but it still was slightly below zero in that area between Chetek and Rice Lake. Eau Claire and Menomonie stayed above zero in the single digits like much of Western Wisconsin.
Temperatures this afternoon have warmed up and will likely continue to warm even past sunset into the low 30s.