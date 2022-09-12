Above average temperatures in forecast despite autumnal equinox being around the corner

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
There are just ten days until the autumnal equinox when there will be 12 hours between sunrise and sunset. Halloween is now less than 50 days away, and Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season is fewer than 10 work weeks away!
Despite all that, warmer weather remains in the forecast. While we've had a few nights with morning lows in the low to mid 40s already and there are a couple more cooler nights in the forecast, low temperatures will be on a warming trend through this weekend.
Highs were about average in the low/mid 70s this afternoon, but will climb to about 80 starting tomorrow and lasting into next week. A return of some humid dew points in the low 60s later on Wednesday is what will keep the lows from falling as much as they have been at night.
While it won't get too humid... READ MORE