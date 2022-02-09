Accumulating snow finds it's way between our two warm ups this week

A bit of an active couple of days comes with our nice little taste of spring.
Wednesday has started on a very warm note. Temperatures are in the mid 30s. Overnight light flurries/mist/fog has led to some wet roadways, but minimal issues are expected as we'll stay near or above freezing for the majority of the day.
Winds will be form the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the 20s while highs very slowly fall through the low 30s.
Scattered flurries will be possible throughout your Wednesday....READ MORE