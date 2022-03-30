Accumulating snow possible tonight

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temps only topped out in the mid to upper 30s again this afternoon, continuing our trend of below average temperatures. It was gloomy, too, with scattered showers, drizzle, and even some fog after rain was more widespread overnight.
The wind is out of the north and continues to keep us chilly, and we're not done with precipitation just yet as another low pressure system rides up the front created by the exit of last night's low. Scattered rain and mix remains on radar this evening, but this will become a bit more widespread overnight.
Scattered snow showers are most likely to become widespread southeast of a line roughly through Cornell, Eau Claire, and Mondovi.
Scattered snow showers will linger...