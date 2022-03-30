 Skip to main content
Accumulating snow possible tonight

State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Temps only topped out in the mid to upper 30s again this afternoon, continuing our trend of below average temperatures. It was gloomy, too, with scattered showers, drizzle, and even some fog after rain was more widespread overnight.

The wind is out of the north and continues to keep us chilly, and we're not done with precipitation just yet as another low pressure system rides up the front created by the exit of last night's low. Scattered rain and mix remains on radar this evening, but this will become a bit more widespread overnight.

Scattered snow showers are most likely to become widespread southeast of a line roughly through Cornell, Eau Claire, and Mondovi.

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 