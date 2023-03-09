Accumulating snow still on track for tonight; heaviest still favoring locations south of Highway 10

Despite the overcast skies we had on our Wednesday, highs got into the upper 30s to low 40s with Winona and Black River Falls reaching 45!
We start to see changes today as the next area of lower pressure moves in. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for Eau Claire, Dunn, St. Croix, Pierce, Pepin and Clark counties, with a WINTER STORM WARNING in place for Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. These alerts begin at 3 PM and will last until 6 AM Friday.
While the morning commute will be quiet, snow will begin to increase in coverage and intensity by late morning into the afternoon hours. The snow will be light to moderate in intensity, and it will be the wet and heavy variety, so roads will become slushy so keep that in mind. Light to moderate snow showers will continue tonight through mid to late morning Friday. By Friday afternoon, skies remain cloudy with a few flurries lingering and travel by then should be improving.
