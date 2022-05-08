Active weather pattern continues; severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

It was a dreary Mother's Day across the Chippewa Valley with light rain and breezy winds. Highs were cooler in the 60s thanks to all the cloud cover.
The active weather pattern continues as we kick off the week on Monday. Expect southeasterly winds to gust up to 40 mph at times. Most of the day will be dry, but a cold front will trigger showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
A level one marginal risk has been issued for much of the Chippewa Valley. A slight risk has been issued for areas south.