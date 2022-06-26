Active weather pattern shaping up for the upcoming week

It was a pleasant end to the last weekend of June as dry and cooler air settled in behind a cold front. Sunshine warmed temperatures into the 60s and 70s. We also had breezy winds.
Winds will decrease in intensity tonight under mostly clear skies. The lows will be cool in the 50s. Spots in our northeastern counties could dip into the 40s.
We begin the new workweek on Monday with mostly sunny skies. There could be a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be warm in the 70s with light winds out of the west-northwest. Except for a few showers and thunderstorms that could linger into the evening, expect mostly clear skies Monday night with temperatures in the 60s... READ MORE