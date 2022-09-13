After a chilly Tuesday morning, temps warmed up by afternoon and will remain warm as humidity increases

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
After several chilly mornings with lows in the 40s and 50s since last weekend, Tuesday morning was chilly once again with lows in the low to mid 40s for most.
Black River Falls dropped to 36 degrees this morning, which is on the edge of frost being possible, but surrounding areas were about 5 degrees warmer.
We're getting to that point in the year where frost and freezes become possible. In fact, most of Western Wisconsin experiences the first freeze of they year between mid September and early October. Eau Claire's average first low of 32° is right at October 1.
After that chilly start to the day, temps rose to about 80 by afternoon. Most of Western Wisconsin saw highs ranging from the mid 70s to the low 80s, and this warmer air is... READ MORE