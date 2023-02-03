After a frigid Friday, warmer weather arrives this weekend with temps near 40 possible next week

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Did you see the green comet? With the technical name of C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the green hued comet came to its closest point with Earth at about 27 million miles away over the past two days. This comet is special because it is last believed to have passed by Earth 50,000 years ago during the Stone Age.
Eau Claire's official temperature at the airport bottomed out Friday morning around 7am at -17° degrees, making Friday the second coldest night of the winter so far, with the coldest night being a low of -19° this past Tuesday, January 31.
A few flurries cannot be ruled out between Saturday afternoon and midday Sunday with the most likely time for a few flurries arriving early Sunday morning.
While the temperatures will rise to above average, there will still be a decent breeze all weekend of 5 to 15 mph which could get stronger early next week.