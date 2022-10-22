After a gorgeous weekend, a cold front moves through the Chippewa Valley bringing showers and cooler weather.

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
It's been about a week and a half since we have seen this warm of temps and beautiful weather. Today, we hit the mid 70s with a lot of sunshine which is a perfect day to relax and enjoy.
To see how beautiful this actually is, our usual high temperature is around the mid 50s. Today being close to 80, we are almost 20 degrees higher than that average.
Most of the amazing weather is due to our winds bringing in the warmth. These winds are strong as well and won't be slowing down anytime soon. Tonight, and tomorrow morning, winds will...