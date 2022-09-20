After a warm and humid day, this evening's cold front brings chances for strong storms. Low temps could drop into 30s later this week.

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Today could end up being the last summer-like day of the year. Highs ranged from near 80 to the north/east of Eau Claire to the mid 80s in the Chippewa Valley up to near 90 near the Mississippi River.
It felt even warmer than that, too, with dew points that climbed to the low 70s by this evening. The Chippewa Valley felt like it was the upper 80s and areas to the southwest felt like it was in the low to mid 90s.
Once the cold front passes after midnight tonight, temps and humidity will begin to fall. Expect dew points to be comfortably in the low to mid 50s by the time you head out the door in the morning, and they will continue to fall the rest of the day.
This big change in temperatures and humidity means that the cold front is strong, and the combination of that strong front and the evening's warm and humid air will result in the possibility for stronger thunderstorms... READ MORE