After potentially the coldest night of winter tonight, temps will warm about 60 degrees in 3.5 days

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Of course, attention today is on the groundhogs across the country pretending to guess what winter will be like. In reality, the spring equinox is just a little more than 6 weeks away anyways, and in Wisconsin we typically have wintry weather last a lot longer than 6 more weeks, so it's just a fun gimmick really.
Alright on to the forecast that actually is based on real science and data analysis: It will get ridiculously cold tonight, with a forecast low in Eau Claire near or perhaps even below -20. Areas to the north could approach -30.
Wind chills could be as cold as -35, which could cause frostbite in 15 to 30 minutes. Therefore it shouldn't be a surprise that we're under another Wind Chill Advisory until 9am tomorrow.
Some light snow or flurries is possible Sunday and again a couple times next week, but the bigger weather story is the continued warm-up. Highs by Monday could approach... READ MORE