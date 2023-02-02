 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill valuess as
low as 35 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

After potentially the coldest night of winter tonight, temps will warm about 60 degrees in 3.5 days

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Of course, attention today is on the groundhogs across the country pretending to guess what winter will be like. In reality, the spring equinox is just a little more than 6 weeks away anyways, and in Wisconsin we typically have wintry weather last a lot longer than 6 more weeks, so it's just a fun gimmick really. 

Alright on to the forecast that actually is based on real science and data analysis: It will get ridiculously cold tonight, with a forecast low in Eau Claire near or perhaps even below -20. Areas to the north could approach -30.

Wind chills could be as cold as -35, which could cause frostbite in 15 to 30 minutes. Therefore it shouldn't be a surprise that we're under another Wind Chill Advisory until 9am tomorrow.

Some light snow or flurries is possible Sunday and again a couple times next week, but the bigger weather story is the continued warm-up. Highs by Monday could approach... READ MORE

