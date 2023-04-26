After tying the record coldest low, temps finally began to warm up this afternoon ahead of scattered rain chances

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was a cold morning across the Chippewa Valley. Eau Claire tied the record low temperature of 22 degrees for today's date, April 26. The low has been 22° on this date twice before, but not in the past 100 years. It was also 22 in 1919 and 1907.
Pretty much everywhere experienced what's known as a hard freeze, which is when the low drops to 28 or below. Tomorrow is actually the average date to experience the last hard freeze of the spring, but it has historically happened in Eau Claire as late as June 1, though the latest last hard freeze has occurred in May four of the past seven years.
After that cold start, temps warmed to the mid to upper 50s for most, though it was cooler to the northeast of Eau Claire in the typically cooler places. Just as the warmer weather is moving in and tomorrow's temperatures are forecast to be above average, there are rain chances... READ MORE