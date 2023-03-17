After yesterday's rain, we won't see any pot of gold at the end of the rainbow... just cold

A mild and wet Thursday has turned into a cold and blustery start to our St. Patrick's Day thanks to the passage of our latest area of low pressure.
The weather will be rather unlucky today as skies remain cloudy and winds remain gusty out of the west and northwest. A few afternoon flurries are possible, but not everyone will see the flakes. Highs only top out in the upper teens to low 20s with wind chills ranging from -5 to 10.
The backside of this low pressure will spell a chance for scattered light snow showers heading into tonight. Snow accumulations will run a trace to an inch, though an inch or two is possible along and north of Highway 8. Lows fall back between 10 and 15 degrees with a blustery westerly wind.
