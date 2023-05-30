Air conditioning weather arrives tomorrow with highs near 90, increasing humidity, and continued isolated storm chances

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Today continued the past week or two's weather pattern with warm temps, mild humidity, and a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temps were once again in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a couple spots pushing the 90 degree mark. Highs near or above 90 will be more widespread beginning tomorrow as even warmer air arrives.
While the humidity was comfortable today with dew points in the 40s and 50s, some spots especially north and west of Eau Claire did see dew points in the low to mid 60s which is where it begins to feel humid.
Those higher dew points will slowly move into the rest of the Chippewa Valley, and should be in the low to mid 60s tomorrow night through Saturday before they fall a bit Sunday into next week.
While it certainly has been warm during the daytime, the low humidity has allowed for enough cooling for open windows and fans at night to be sufficient to comfortably cool homes.
Tonight will be another night where dew points will be low enough to turn off or keep off the air conditioning especially when combined with fans, but that will likely change...