Air Quality Alert continues as winds calm down and humidity is set to ramp up

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Today, the Chippewa Valley has had another day of below average temps with breezy winds. As we look to the weekend weather, we are seeing a flip of temperatures as humidity returns.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Chippewa Valley until 6am Monday morning due to PM2.5 smoke from the wildfires in Canada. The alert is for those that are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all.
